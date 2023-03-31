M&T Bank Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $119.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

