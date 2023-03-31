Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

