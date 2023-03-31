iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 317.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.