Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

