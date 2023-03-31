Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Major Shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta Sells 395,116 Shares

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30.

On Friday, January 27th, Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,210.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,196,468.00.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 757.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

