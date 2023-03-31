Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,522 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

