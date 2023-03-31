ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

See Also

