Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $35.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 101.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

