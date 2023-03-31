MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MAG Silver Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAG opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.22. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.