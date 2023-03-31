Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 181,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

