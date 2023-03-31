Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

VKTX stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 181,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

