Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNCE. Truist Financial lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

CNCE stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $31,375.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,049 shares in the company, valued at $734,328.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $50,379.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,424.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $31,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,049 shares in the company, valued at $734,328.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. 11.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 252,572 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 673,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,340,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,700 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.