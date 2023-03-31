StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of AXDX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Accelerate Diagnostics

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,535 shares of company stock worth $142,098 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 497,706 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Stories

