BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.