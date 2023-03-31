Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.