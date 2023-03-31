Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $562,375.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,831,088.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 4,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 465,615 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,599,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

