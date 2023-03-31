Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CYTK opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

