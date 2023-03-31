TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $473,312.50 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

