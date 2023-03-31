Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.35.

MRK stock opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

