Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,328,020.38 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,328,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $318.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -116.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

