TD Cowen Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $172.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.93.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.99.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.