Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after buying an additional 719,284 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.