StockNews.com Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.