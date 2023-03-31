HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $881,198.50 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,314,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

