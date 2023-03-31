AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Jessica A. Garascia Sells 14,552 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $796,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIR opened at $54.48 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

