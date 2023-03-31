SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Featured Stories

