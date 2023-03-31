SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
