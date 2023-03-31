Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
