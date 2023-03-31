Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

