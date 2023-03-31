Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

