Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
About Dynatronics
