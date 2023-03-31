StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.