StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
