StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a PE ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 0.85. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Educational Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Stories

