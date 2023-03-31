Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Cyren alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cyren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.