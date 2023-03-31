Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DCTH opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

