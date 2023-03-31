SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.

SLGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

SLGC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $443.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

