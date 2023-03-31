SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.
SLGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
SomaLogic Stock Performance
SLGC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $443.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.88.
SomaLogic Company Profile
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
