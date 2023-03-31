William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

AVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVTA stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Avantax has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Insider Activity at Avantax

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantax will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

