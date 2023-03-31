William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
AVTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Avantax Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AVTA stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Avantax has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.
Insider Activity at Avantax
In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares in the company, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
