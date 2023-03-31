Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s current price.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.