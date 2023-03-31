Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s current price.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.40. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

