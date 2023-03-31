Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.55. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

