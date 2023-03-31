EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP)

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,385,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

