PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s current price.

PRAA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $425,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,924,000 after purchasing an additional 157,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

