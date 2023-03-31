BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $130.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.57.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.22. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 55.60% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

