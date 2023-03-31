Gannett (NYSE:GCI) PT Lowered to $1.70 at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.60 to $1.70 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gannett Price Performance
NYSE:GCI opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Gannett has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
