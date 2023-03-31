Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

