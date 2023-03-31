NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

