IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.25.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter worth $78,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.