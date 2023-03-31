HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

ACER opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

