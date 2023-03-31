Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
TELA Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.