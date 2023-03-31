EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Boosts Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $33.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

