Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $67.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

