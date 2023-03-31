Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $57.50 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $57.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $56.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.