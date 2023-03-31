Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SKIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. Beauty Health has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 9.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

