Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Real Good Food Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RGF stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

Insider Activity at Real Good Food

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $67,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,073.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,155 shares of company stock valued at $518,670. 24.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 252,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.